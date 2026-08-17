Guwahati: Man Accused in POCSO Case Detained by Locals at Beltola Tiniali

Guwahati: Today morning, a situation unfolded at Beltola Tiniali in Guwahati, after local residents detained a young man, identified as Faruk Abdullah, who was allegedly absconding in connection with a POCSO case registered in Barpeta.

As per reports, Abdullah had fled Barpeta and travelled to Guwahati before being allegedly caught by local residents at Beltola Tiniali. Several ATM cards were reportedly recovered from his possession at the time of his detention, raising suspicion among the residents.

The locals subsequently informed the police, after which a team from Hatigaon Police Station reached the spot and took Abdullah into custody.

Police team said Abdullah is an accused in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at a police station in Barpeta. He is also suspected of having links to cybercrime, although his alleged involvement in any such activities is yet to be established.

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding his presence in Guwahati and the possession of multiple ATM cards. Investigators are also examining whether the cards are linked to any alleged criminal activity.

Abdullah was taken to Hatigaon Police Station for questioning, while further investigation is underway.