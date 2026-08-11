POCSO Case In Tinsukia, Accused Sent To Judicial Custody

Guwahati: A 37-year-old man arrested in connection with an alleged trafficking and exploitation case involving minor girls in Tinsukia district was sent to judicial custody on Monday after completing three days in police remand.

Tushar Goyal was produced before Special POCSO Judge Mohammad Imdad Ahmad following the completion of his custodial interrogation. The court subsequently remanded him to judicial custody.

Goyal was arrested in connection with Tinsukia Sadar Police Station Case No. 1060/2026. The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Investigators have identified Goyal as an alleged customer and are examining his suspected links with others arrested in the case. His police remand was granted to enable investigators to question him and ascertain his alleged role in the suspected network.

Police have so far arrested seven people and rescued four minor girls from different parts of the district, according to sources. The girls were allegedly lured with promises of education and employment before being brought into the suspected network. Police are examining how the minors were allegedly recruited, transported and accommodated, while also probing possible links to hotels and other establishments.

The allegations remain under investigation, and the accused have not been convicted by a court.