Guwahati Man Arrested for In Arunachal for Alleged Rs 34.33 Crore Investment Fraud

Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh Police have arrested a man from Guwahati, Rishiraj Borkotoky, for allegedly masterminding a financial fraud that duped a businessman of more than Rs34.33 crore.

The accused was arrested in Guwahati on 20th June following an investigation launched after a complaint was lodged at Banderdewa Police Station on 5th June. As per police, Borkotoky used forged documents, fabricated political connections and digital manipulation to gain the victim’s confidence.

Naharlagun Superintendent of Police Nyelam Nega said the case stemmed from a complaint filed by businessman Rajesh Agarwal, who alleged that Borkotoky persuaded him to invest in a proposed Extra Neutral Alcohol manufacturing project in Assam.

Department of Revenue under the Union Finance Ministry and the Cabinet Secretariat.

Police further revealed that Borkotoky employed deceptive digital tactics, including operating a fake WhatsApp account displaying the photograph of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He also circulated photographs suggesting close associations with prominent political leaders, thereby reinforcing his credibility.

Believing these representations to be genuine, the complainant allegedly transferred Rs 34,33,34,373 to the accused over a period beginning in 2022.

Acting on technical surveillance and conventional intelligence inputs, police tracked down and arrested Borkotoky in Guwahati. During the operation, officers seized 5 mobile phones and a luxury SUV valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore.

The accused was produced before a court in Yupia, which remanded him to 10 days of police custody for further interrogation.

Police stated that preliminary examination of bank records, KYC documents and electronic communications has corroborated key aspects of the complaint.

The seized electronic devices have been sent for forensic examination, while authorities have also initiated verification of the allegedly forged documents. Significantly, investigators are examining whether a purported voice communication attributed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was generated using artificial intelligence or created through advanced impersonation techniques.