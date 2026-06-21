Army spearheads youth yoga drive in Arunachal’s Aalo ahead of International Yoga Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: More than 100 students and Army personnel participated in a special yoga session organised by the Spearhead Division of the Indian Army under the Spear Corps in collaboration with North Eastern Frontier Technical University at Aalo in West Siang district. Held as part of the week-long celebrations leading to International Yoga Day, the hour-long session included yoga postures, breathing exercises and wellness techniques aimed at promoting physical fitness and mental well-being.

The programme, conducted in the Siyom Valley, highlighted yoga as a means of fostering a healthy lifestyle, self-discipline and resilience. It also reflected the Army's commitment to youth engagement and strengthening military-civil relations.

Participants appreciated the initiative and said it helped promote fitness, discipline and positive living while strengthening ties between the Army and the youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

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