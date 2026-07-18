Guwahati: Man Dies in Road Accident While Carrying Mother's Body for Final Rites

Guwahati: Today Morning, a tragic road accident claimed the life of a man while he was carrying his mother's body for her final rites in the Azara area of Guwahati. The deceased has been identified as Parag Das, who was serving as the Sub-Postmaster at Vijaynagar. His 68-year-old mother had been battling a prolonged illness for nearly two years before passing away at their residence in Hatkhowapara on 17th July’s night.

Today morning, family members began the funeral procession in accordance with traditional rituals and were on their way to the local cremation ground. However, tragedy struck just before they reached the site.

Parag Das was carrying his mother's body on his shoulders while attempting to cross National Highway 17 when he was allegedly hit by a speeding truck bearing registration number AS-01-JC-5311. The impact was severe, and he died on the spot.

The heartbreaking incident has left the entire family and family members in shock, as Das lost his life moments before he was to perform his mother's last rites.

A relative who eventually performed the final rites said that after Parag's sudden death, he had to carry out the funeral himself. Describing the incident as unprecedented, he said it was the first tragedy of its kind in Azara and that he was left speechless by the sequence of events. He alleged that the truck struck Parag from behind, bringing the funeral procession to a devastating halt.

Parag Das is survived by his young son and daughter. Police have launched an investigation into the accident, and more details are awaited.