Two Men Detained for Painting Sonam Wangchuk Portrait on Public Wall in Guwahati

Guwahati: Today, two men were detained for allegedly painting a portrait of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on a public roadside wall without prior permission near Jyoti Bishnu Bhawan in Guwahati,

The detained people have been identified as Nakul Mili, a resident of Dibrugarh, and Gaurav Singh from Dakshin Gaon in Guwahati. As per Guwahati police, they were detained by a night patrol team from Dispur Police Station after they were found painting the portrait on a public wall.

Police said that prior permission is mandatory before carrying out any artwork on public or government property. Since the portrait was painted without official authorisation, legal action was initiated against the two individuals. They have also been accused of violating the Chief Minister's directive prohibiting the defacement of public property.

An FIR has been registered at Dispur Police Station under Case No. 524/26, and legal proceedings have been initiated against both accused.

Police team said the two youths would be released after being served notices directing them to appear before the investigating officer, in accordance with the provisions of law.

Meanwhile, a separate case has also been registered at Basistha Police Station in connection with paintings made beneath the Basistha Flyover. Police said those involved in that incident would also be identified and detained as part of the ongoing investigation.

Reiterating the rules regarding public property, the police warned that no individual is permitted to paint or deface public or government property without prior approval and stated that strict action would continue to be taken against such violations.