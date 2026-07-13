Guwahati Man Goes Missing After Visit to Garbhanga Reserve Forest

Guwahati:A 25-year-old man from the Fatasil area of Guwahati has gone missing after visiting the Garbhanga Reserve Forest, raising concern among his family members and friends.

The missing man has been identified as Nikhil, who reportedly visited the forest with his friends on Sunday. He left home earlier in the day but failed to return, prompting his family to launch a search.

Nikhil had travelled to the forest along with his friends, Devesh Asopa, Padam Asopa and Aman Chettri. While all three of his companions returned home safely, Nikhil remains untraceable.

Alarmed by his disappearance, his family has lodged a complaint with the Rani Police and appealed for immediate assistance in locating him.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are expected to intensify search operations to trace the missing man.