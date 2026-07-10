Guwahati: Woman accused of cheating 93 investors of nearly Rs 10 crore goes missing

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A woman was accused of duping 93 women of nearly Rs 10 crore through an alleged investment fraud before going missing from Guwahati’s Satgaon area.

The accused identified as Pratibha Das Medhi, a resident of Sarojoni Apartment in Satgaon. According to the complainants, she allegedly collected investments ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 30 lakh from each investor after promising attractive annual returns under the banner of a women’s organisation.

The victims alleged that Medhi collected around Rs 10 crore and assured them that the investments would be repaid on July 8. However, they claimed she disappeared two days before the scheduled repayment.

When the investors visited her residence on the promised date to collect their money, family members allegedly informed them that she could not be traced.

Suspecting that Medhi had absconded after siphoning off the funds, the women accused her of cheating them and fleeing with nearly Rs 10 crore.

The victims subsequently lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Satgaon Police Station, seeking legal action against the accused.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the woman and verify the allegations.

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