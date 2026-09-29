Guwahati: Man Killed After Swift Dzire Hits Scooter at Jalukbari

Guwahati: A man was killed in a road accident at Jalukbari in Guwahati after a Swift Dzire allegedly hit the scooter he was travelling on with his wife. The deceased has been identified as Biswajit Kalita, a resident of Budhar in Sipajhar.

As per information, Biswajit and his wife were travelling towards Khanapara when the accident occurred. The collision left Biswajit critically injured. He was subsequently taken for medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

His wife reportedly escaped with minor or no injuries in the accident. Biswajit was working as a temporary employee at Bijuli Bhawan. Reports stated that the couple had married around seven months ago.

The incident has raised concerns over road safety in the area, while further details about the circumstances leading to the collision are awaited.

The identity of the Swift Dzire driver and whether any legal action has been initiated in connection with the accident have not yet been confirmed.