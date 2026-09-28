Jorhat Woman Allegedly Assaulted By Boyfriend And Investigation Underway Into Nimisha Thakuria Case

Guwahati: A video has been circulating a young woman was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend near Shanti Ashram in Jorhat, with eye witnesses claiming that the man used a belt to attack her. The man allegedly removed his belt and assaulted the woman. The incident reportedly took place near Shanti Ashram and caused concern among people in the area.

The circumstances leading to the alleged assault remain unclear. It is also not immediately known whether the woman or her family has lodged a police complaint.

Meanwhile, in a separate case today, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said police would examine Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria’s social media activity, phone calls and other available evidence as part of the investigation into her death.

Sarma said Azara police would consider her social media posts, phone records, visits to the residence of accused Ashiq Ali and statements from her parents. He also said he would follow up on the investigation to ensure that the probe was conducted properly.

Asked whether the case could be considered a “love jihad” incident, Sarma referred to the need for responsible conduct and adherence to family values and traditions. The term is contested and has been used by Sarma in previous cases involving alleged interfaith relationships.

Police are continuing to investigate Nimisha’s death, while further details in both cases are awaited.