Guwahati: Man’s Body Recovered from River in Pamohi

Guwahati: Today, morning, a body of an unidentified man was recovered from a river in the Pamohi area, under Garchuk police station. As per preliminary reports, the body was found floating in the river by local people , who subsequently alerted the police . The deceased was reportedly wearing a pair of jeans and a T-shirt when the body was recovered.

The discovery has caused concern among people of that area, with some locals suspecting that the man may have been murdered and that his body was subsequently dumped into the river.

After the information, a team of Garchuk Police and SDRF reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been disclosed . Police are investigating all possible angles and are expected to gather evidence from the scene as part of the ongoing investigation .

More Details are awaited