Assam: Missing villager’s body found floating in pond at Borveta, police probe underway

A Correspondent

Bokakhat: A body was found floating in a pond at Borveta Village under the Bokakhat sub-district on Saturday. Local residents identified the body as Arun Munda (45), a resident of the same village. According to reports, Arun Munda had left his home two days ago heading to the nearby Dalamara area and had not returned. The family members assumed he might be staying in Dalamara.

Meanwhile, Bokakhat police and the subdivisional magistrate arrived at the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to Golaghat for a post-mortem examination.

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