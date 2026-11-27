Guwahati: The Guwahati Police have announced traffic restrictions and diversions along NH-27 from 3 am on 29th November, ahead of the third edition of the Guwahati Marathon. The restrictions will cover the stretch between Apollo Excel Care, Jalukbari, and Lalmati, Khanapara, and remain in force until the event concludes to facilitate its smooth conduct.

According to the traffic advisory issued by Guwahati Police on 27th November , restrictions will apply to the NH-27 stretch connecting Jalukbari and Khanapara.

The arrangements will remain in place from 3 am until the marathon concludes. The police have introduced the diversions to facilitate the event and maintain the safety of participants and commuters.

Vehicles travelling from Jalukbari towards Khanapara will be diverted through the northern service road near Apollo Excel Care. However, vehicles moving in the opposite direction will be allowed to continue along the normal carriageway.

Guwahati Police have issued specific route instructions for vehicles and marathon participants approaching the event from different directions.

Commuters travelling from Jalukbari towards Khanapara must use the northern service road near Apollo Excel Care.

The advisory also prohibits driving against the direction of traffic on the northern service road. Participants arriving from Jalukbari must proceed through Apollo Excel Care and the northern service road to reach the designated event area.

Those approaching from Khanapara must follow a separate route. According to the advisory, participants must use the main carriageway towards the sports complex, take the southern service road and then use a U-turn under Lokhra Flyover. These arrangements are intended to regulate vehicle movement around the marathon route and provide designated access for participants.

Guwahati Police have also announced a no-parking restriction along the NH-27 main carriageway and service road. The prohibition will cover the stretch from Gorchuk to Lalmati Point. Commuters and motorists are advised to avoid parking along the restricted stretch and follow the instructions issued by traffic personnel. The parking restriction forms part of the traffic management arrangements for the marathon.

The police advisory provides exemptions for certain categories of vehicles despite the traffic restrictions. Emergency vehicles, school buses and vehicles involved in essential services will be exempted from the restrictions. Guwahati Police have requested commuters to cooperate with traffic personnel and follow the designated routes during the event.

The advisory stated: "Commuters are requested to follow the designated routes & cooperate with traffic personnel." Motorists travelling along NH-27 on Sunday morning should take note of the revised arrangements before beginning their journeys.