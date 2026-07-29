Guwahati: Masked Robbers Target Two Residential Apartment

Guwahati: In Guwahati, panic has gripped the Lalganesh–Kalapahar area after a suspected gang of robbers targeted two residential apartment complexes within 48 hours.The latest incident came to light after CCTV footage from Subham Garden Apartment showed three masked intruders entering the premises late at night. The suspects, carrying backpacks and wearing face mask , were seen moving cautiously around the complex, with their movements captured by surveillance cameras.

As per residence of that area, the same gang had earlier broken into the nearby Mahamaya Complex on the night of 27th July. The burglars allegedly ransacked two flats and escaped with gold and silver jewellery, cash and other valuables.

After leaving Mahamaya Complex, the suspects reportedly entered Subham Garden Apartment but failed to gain access to any flat and fled without stealing anything.

Police suspect the same gang was involved in both incidents and are examining the CCTV footage to identify the accused. Police believe the gang may have conducted prior reconnaissance before carrying out the crimes. No arrests have been made so far, while residents have demanded enhanced security measures and increased police patrolling in the locality.