Road Rash: Car Crashes Into Divider on Guwahati Flyover, Driver Injured

Guwahati: A late-night road accident on the Bhangagarh flyover near ABC Point in Guwahati triggered panic after a luxury car lost control and crashed into a road divider on Tuesday night.

As per reports, the four wheeler vehicle was travelling from Ulubari towards Bhangagarh when the driver allegedly lost control while crossing the flyover. The impact of the collision was so severe that the car spun around and came to rest facing the opposite direction of the carriageway.

The vehicle, bearing registration number AS01 ET 2782. People of that area and passers-by rushed to the scene and rescued the injured driver before shifting him to the GMCH for treatment. A team from Bhangagarh Police later arrived at the spot, cleared the damaged vehicle from the flyover, and took it to the police station.

More Details are awaited.