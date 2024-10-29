Guwahati: Massive Protest Against Proposed Cutting of Age-Old Trees Near Dighalipukhuri

Guwahati: A massive protest is underway in the very important Dighalipukhuri locality of Guwahati as a large number of people came out to the streets demanding the cancellation of the proposal to cut down several trees in the locality.

A large number of local people irrespective of age or gender came out on the streets near the busy Dighalipukhuri locality of the city on Tuesday. They called on the state government to stop the indiscriminate cutting of trees in the name of development and flyover construction in the city. Police has been deployed to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the ongoing protest

This protest came to light after the government recently marked a large number of trees on the sides of the historic Dighalipukhuri for cutting down. It must be noted that the Dighalipukhuri is one of the oldest landmarks of the city constructed during the Ahom era. The water body is surrounded by a large number of massive trees, many of which are over a hundred years old. Now, in the name of the construction of the Reserve Bank - Noonmati flyover, the government has ordered the cutting of several of these trees, which has triggered a massive resentment among the locals.

Previously also, a large number of trees have been cut down in the name of infrastructure development in the capital city, but no steps have been taken to plant new trees to replace the old ones. As a result, the city is facing severe problems of worsening air quality, lack of rain, and many other problems.