Guwahati Milk Price Increased by Rs 2.60 from 16th November

Guwahati: Milk consumers in Guwahati will now pay Rs 71.80 per litre after the Greater Guwahati Dairy Farmers' Association increased the retail price by Rs 2.60 from Monday, 16th November. The revision also raises the wholesale price to Rs 69.20 per litre, following an earlier increase in procurement prices charged by cattle farmers.

The Greater Guwahati Dairy Farmers' Association has announced a Rs 2.60 per litre increase in milk prices, bringing the retail rate to Rs 71.80 per litre from November 16.

The revised wholesale rate has been fixed at Rs 69.20 per litre. Both changes took effect on Monday across Guwahati, Assam. The association announced the revised prices at a press conference. The announcement sets out the new retail and wholesale rates following an increase in the prices charged by cattle farmers.

For consumers, the immediate change is an increase in the amount payable for every litre of milk purchased at the revised retail rate.

The latest milk price revision follows an earlier increase in procurement prices announced by cattle farmers on November 1, 2026.

According to the information provided by the dairy traders' association, cattle farmers raised milk prices by Rs 2 per litre earlier this month. The increase in prices charged by farmers prompted the subsequent revision of retail and wholesale rates. The latest Rs 2.60 per litre retail increase comes after this earlier procurement price adjustment.

The new rates announced by the Greater Guwahati Dairy Farmers' Association establish separate retail and wholesale prices. The retail price now stands at Rs 71.80 per litre, while the wholesale price has increased to Rs 69.20 per litre.

The Rs 2.60 retail increase follows the Rs 2 per litre hike announced by cattle farmers on November 1. The revised rates came into effect from 16th November.

The revised milk prices became effective on Monday, November 16, 2026, across Guwahati.

The Greater Guwahati Dairy Farmers' Association announced the changes at a press conference. The dairy traders' association attributed the revision to higher prices charged by cattle farmers.