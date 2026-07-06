Guwahati: Motorcyclist Killed in Basistha Hit-and-Run as Driver Flees Scene

Guwahati: A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run incident in the Basistha, Guwahati on Sunday after being struck by a speeding four-wheeler whose driver fled the scene.

The accident occurred on the service road connecting Basistha and Khanapara. As per preliminary information, the four-wheeler hit the motorcycle before speeding away, leaving the rider critically injured on the road.

People of that area rushed to the scene and alerted the police and ambulance . However, the motorcyclist had already succumbed to his injuries by the time help arrived.

Police later reached the spot, recovered the body and launched an investigation into the incident. Efforts are under way to trace the absconding driver and identify the vehicle involved in the collision.

The identity of the deceased had not been established at the time of filing this report. Further investigation is in progress.