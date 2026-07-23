Guwahati: Nilachal Flyover Service Lane Closes for Drainage Works

Guwahati: Today,the service lane of the Nilachal Flyover, on its approach to Adabari, will be closed temporarily to carry out drainage improvement work, the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) and the Guwahati Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters.

As per the advisory, the Public Works Department team at Jalukbari Territorial Road Division will carry out drainage improvement work on the service lane of the left side of the flyover section of Adabari to Bharalumukh. The service lane is now closed to all traffic until the project is finished.

The traffic closures are being implemented to keep pedestrians, students, senior citizens, women and persons with disabilities safe, while also allowing the smooth movement of emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire tenders.

Alternate routes have been suggested to motorists who are coming from Adabari towards Maligaon Chariali. Commuters can take the Adabari Tiniali–Pandu Port Road, cross the Nilachal Flyover and turn right at Barabazar by Pandu Cabin Road or cross the Nilachal Flyover then take a U-turn near the Taxi Stand and proceed along the service road to reach their destination.

The same diversion routes will also be applicable for the devotees and passengers who will come from the Adabari gate for the Maa Kamakhya Temple and Kamakhya Railway Station.

Authorities have advised commuters to make plans in advance and adhere to road closures and diversions, and drive carefully to help reduce the disruption in the area while the road is closed.