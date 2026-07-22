Guwahati: Speeding Car Overturns on Dispur Flyover

Guwahati: A high speed vehicle overturned on the Dispur Super Market flyover in Guwahati late on the night of 21st July after the s driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle

As per the preliminary information, the vehicle was travelling from Ganeshguri towards Khanapara when it is said that it went off the road and crashed on the flyover.

When information was received about the accident, police team quickly reached scene. It is believed that the driver and the rest of the passengers of the vehicle suffered injuries, though the severity and type of the injuries are yet to be confirmed.

Initial reports indicate the driver was suspected to have been intoxicated at the time of the crash, as well as the passengers. However, the police have not officially confirmed the allegation and further checks are being carried out.

The car in the crash was registered AS 01 DW 8614. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact reason of thre crash.

More details are awaited.