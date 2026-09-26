Guwahati: Gauhati University Student Found Dead at a Homestay

Guwahati: A woman was found dead at a homestay in Dharapur on the outskirts of Guwahati, hours after she allegedly told her mother that a friend had physically assaulted her. The deceased has been identified as Nimisha Thakuria, a student of Gauhati University and the eldest daughter of Dharapur resident Deep Thakuria.

As per reports, Nimisha left her home at around 11 pm to spend the night with a friend at a homestay named ‘Rudra’s Kitchen’. Later that night, she reportedly called her mother and said that the friend had physically assaulted her.

The phone call was subsequently disconnected, and Nimisha’s mobile phone was later found switched off. Concerned over the situation, her family informed the Azara police, who launched a search. Eventually, Azara police reportedly found Nimisha’s body in Garal, Azara.

Nimisha was enrolled in a five-year integrated course at Gauhati University. Police recovered the body and sent it to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Azara Police have launched an investigation. Further details are awaited.