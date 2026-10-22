Guwahati: Nine Killed, 105 Injured in Road Accidents During Durga Puja

Guwahati: Nine people were killed and 105 others injured in road accidents in Guwahati during the Durga Puja celebration from 16th October to 21st October , as per figures from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The hospital treated 114 road accident victims during the six-day period, with nine succumbing to their injuries. The figures highlight road safety concerns during the festive season, when traffic movement increases as people visit puja pandals and attend celebrations.

Of the 114 victims, 67 were men and 15 were women, while the available data did not specify the gender of the remaining patients. Around 20 per cent of the injured were reportedly in critical condition and continued to require medical attention.

Two-wheeler accidents accounted for a significant proportion of the cases. However, the overall number of road accidents in Guwahati reportedly declined by 15 per cent compared with the corresponding period last year.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed concern over fatal road accidents across the state during and after Durga Puja, citing accident-prone stretches, road renovation work and unsafe driving practices.

“The accidents are surging and we are concerned about it,” Sarma said, adding that driving under the influence of alcohol and not wearing helmets were among the factors contributing to crashes. He stressed the need for greater public awareness and corrective measures at accident-prone locations.