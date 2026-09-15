Guwahati: Old Saraighat Bridge to Reopen Today

Guwahati: Today, the old Saraighat Bridge in Guwahati will reopen for vehicular traffic after remaining closed for nearly two months for repair and maintenance work.

The bridge is scheduled to be opened to commuters at 12.30 pm. The General Manager of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is expected to formally inaugurate the bridge.

The old Saraighat Bridge was closed to traffic on 13th July to facilitate repair work. The closure had caused significant traffic congestion on both sides of the Saraighat Bridge, as well as along several alternative routes connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati.

With the bridge reopening, traffic movement between Guwahati and North Guwahati is expected to return to normal. The development is also likely to ease congestion in several parts of the city, which have witnessed increased traffic due to the closure.

The prolonged closure had caused considerable inconvenience to daily commuters and residents travelling between the two sides of the Brahmaputra.

After the completion of the repair work, the old Saraighat Bridge will once again be available for vehicular movement from today afternoon.