Guwahati: Old Saraighat Bridge to Remain Closed for Two Months for Major Repair Work

Guwahati: The old Saraighat Bridge over the Brahmaputra will remain closed to all vehicular traffic from 13th July to 15th September as Government undertake extensive repair and strengthening works, Kamrup (Metro) Deputy Commissioner Swapneel Paul announced on 7th July.

The decision follows a communication from the Railways highlighting the need for major maintenance of the decades-old bridge. In response, the district administrations of Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup, along with other concerned departments, held a series of coordination meetings to devise a comprehensive traffic diversion plan for the duration of the repair works.

Announcing the decision, Paul said the two-month closure was finalised after detailed consultations with all stakeholder agencies to ensure the smooth execution of the maintenance project.

During the closure period, all vehicular traffic travelling between Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup districts will be diverted via the new Saraighat Bridge.

The administration is also putting in place traffic management measures to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles, minimise congestion and maintain commuter safety throughout the maintenance period.

Government have also appealed to people to cooperate with traffic police follow the diversion routes and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience during the two-month closure.