Guwahati: Parking and Traffic Arrangements Ahead of India-West Indies ODI

Guwahati: Ahead of the India-West Indies second ODI at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on 30th September, commissioner of police and Guwahati Traffic police authority have announced detailed parking and traffic arrangements to manage the expected crowd and vehicular movement.

A total of 1,090 parking spaces have been designated along the A.K. Dev Road and A.K. Azad Road routes.

As per the arrangements, 540 vehicles can be accommodated at six parking locations along A.K. Dev Road. These include Channabati Field, Ganeshpara Field, Datalpara Field, RTCC Field, Champarali Field and Jonaki Sports Club Field.

Another 550 vehicles can be parked at four locations along A.K. Azad Road: Lutuma Field, Arya Vidyapith College Field, Vishal Marriage Hall near Cycle Factory and Rolling Mill Field.

Authorities have also designated six entry gates for the stadium. Gate No. 1 will be reserved for teams and PMOA, while Gate No. 1B will be used by car-pass holders and commentators, with access from A.K. Azad Road towards Barsapara Tiniali.

Gate No. 2 will provide entry via Barsapara Tiniali, while Gate No. 3 will be accessed through R.G. Baruah Path. Gate No. 4 will be approached via Lalganesh Tiniali and Rolling Mill Tiniali. Gates No. 5 and 6 will be accessed through Dr Bhupen Hazarika Path via ISBT.

The concerned authority said the restrictions will not affect emergency services, including fire brigade , ambulances, oxygen and life-saving drug carriers, school buses and vehicles used by local people.