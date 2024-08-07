Assam Chief Minister Issues Advisory for Guwahatians

Guwahati: Parts of the capital city received showers on Wednesday afternoon. Although the amount of precipitation was way lower, the rains reminded Guwahatians of the horror and chaos that they faced on Sunday. While Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issued an advisory regarding the matter, Guwahati Police also released a list of locations that are prone to urban flooding and asked citizens to avoid these locations if possible.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media site X to mention, “Guwahati is experiencing another round of heavy rain. We request everyone to stay indoors and avoid using vehicles unless absolutely necessary. Additionally, please avoid vehicular movement towards the downtown hospital areas on GS Road.”

Guwahati Police, in its notification, mentioned the likelihood of possible water logging leading to the submergence of key localities. Some of the expected areas where water logging could disrupt traffic include Rukminigaon, PIBCO point on GS Road; Juripar, Panzabari; Survey-Beltola Road; Zoo Road; Hatigaon Road; SFS School, Satgaon; GNB Road; Boripara; Boragaon on NH; Chandmari and Commerce College Point.

“Commuters are advised to avoid taking these roads in case of heavy rainfall and to obey traffic diversions /regulations implemented by Guwahati Traffic Police,” added the statement from Guwahati Police. They also mentioned three contact numbers for the Traffic Control Room. The numbers are +91 3612730989, +916026176755 and +91 6901269006.

Meanwhile, the rains triggered water logging at multiple localities of the city including Panjabari, Rajgarh, Wireless and Hatigoan thus triggering massive traffic pileups. The Six Mile junction was completely clogged as the vehicles could hardly move towards the Panjabari side, resulting in traffic congestion. Similarly, water logging near the 9-mile locality between Khanapara and Jorhat also triggered traffic congestion in the area.