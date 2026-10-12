Guwahati Public Safety Crisis: Frightening CCTV Footage Exposes Sneak Attack and Chain-Snatching in Kahilipara

A horrifying chain-snatching incident has emerged from the Janakpur area of Kahilipara, Guwahati, highlighting severe public safety issues across the capital city.

The entire crime was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, sparking immense public outrage and immediate security concerns.

According to police sources and local reports, the incident occurred during the day on October 5, 2026. Two miscreants riding a scooter approached a woman from behind.

The pillion rider suddenly tugged at her gold neck chain with extreme force, knocking the victim off her feet. Refusing to halt, the heartless thieves accelerated, dragging the woman along the road for nearly 100 metres before they finally broke free and fled the scene.

The dissemination of the chilling footage on October 12 has reignited deep anxieties regarding the safety of women navigating the city's streets.

Residents have expressed distress over a sharp rise in aggressive street crimes, noting that isolated stretches lack adequate police patrolling.

Authorities have confirmed that local police are actively scrutinizing the CCTV footage to identify the vehicle registration number and apprehend the suspects.