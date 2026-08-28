Guwahati Police Personnel Ends his life in Basistha

Guwahati: A police personnel allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service pistol in Basistha, Guwahati, raising concern among colleagues and local residents.

The deceased has been identified as Parikshit Baishya, who was residing in the CID residential area in Basistha. The incident is suspected to have been linked to family-related issues. The matter came to light in the Basistha area, following which personnel from Basistha Police Station reached the spot and recovered the body.

Baishya allegedly used his official service weapon in the incident. Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding his death and establish the sequence of events.

The absence of his wife and child at the time of the incident has also emerged as a significant detail during the preliminary inquiry. However, police are yet to confirm the exact circumstances that led to the incident. After the recovery of the body, police initiated the necessary legal procedures. The body is expected to be sent for post-mortem examination as part of the investigation.

Further details are awaited.