Guwahati Police Seize 38 kg of Suspected Smuggled Gold Worth Rs 54 Crore

Guwahati: Guwahati Police have seized approximately 38 kilograms of suspected smuggled gold worth an estimated Rs 54 crore during a major operation in the city's Kharghuli area. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team from Latasil Police Station launched a targeted operation and intercepted the consignment before it could allegedly be transported further.

Police said the seized gold is valued at around Rs 54 crore in the market. In addition to the gold, officers recovered four mobile phones and Rs 3,700 in cash from the possession of the accused.

The accused has been identified as Akshay Bansure, who was taken into custody immediately after the operation.

As per the preliminary investigation, Bansure is suspected to have links with an international gold smuggling network. However, officials have not yet confirmed the full extent of the alleged syndicate or its operational reach.

Police said the operation was launched following a specific tip-off regarding the movement of a large quantity of illegally smuggled gold through the city. Timely intervention by the police team enabled the consignment to be intercepted before it could be moved to another location.The accused is currently being interrogated, while investigators are probing possible links to a wider gold smuggling network.

Further investigation is underway.