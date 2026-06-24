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Gold Chains Worth Rs 12 Lakh Snatched Outside DC Office in Dibrugarh

Recounting the incident, Goswami said that as he approached the staircase near the portico, two helmet-clad boys on a motorcycle grabbed him
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Guwahati: Security at the District Commissioner’s in Dibrugarh office came under scrutiny on  after two unidentified motorcycle  miscreants allegedly snatched two gold chains worth Rs 12 lakh from a visitor in broad daylight at the office premises.

This incident has raised serious concerns over security arrangements at the DC’s office complex, which is considered a high-security zone and is guarded by police personnel while being monitored through CCTV surveillance.

The victim, Hrishikesh Goswami, a resident of Madarkhat in Lahowal, had visited the DC’s office for personal work. Recounting the incident, Goswami said that as he approached the staircase near the portico, two helmet-clad boys on a motorcycle  grabbed him.

The duo allegedly pushed him to the ground before one of the assailants snatched two gold chains from around his neck. As per  Goswami, the stolen jewellery is valued at around Rs 12 lakh. The robbery took place in broad daylight and in close proximity to security  guards stationed at the gate, raising questions about the effectiveness of security measures at the government office complex.

After the incident, Goswami lodged an FIR at the Milan Nagar Police Outpost. Police have launched an investigation and are currently examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused people.

Further investigation is underway.

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