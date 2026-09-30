Guwahati Police Warn Hotels, Homestay, Lodges to Strictly Follow Guest Verification Rules

Guwahati: In the wake of the death of 22-year-old student Nimisha Thakuria, Guwahati Police on Tuesday urged owners and managers of homestay, BnBs, hotels, lodges and guest houses across Guwahati to strictly comply with prescribed rules and regulations.

A SOP was issued during a meeting between hotel and lodging establishment owners and Guwahati Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bolin Deuri. The meeting focused on ensuring that proper procedures are followed while admitting guests.

The DCP instructed hotels, homestay, BnB, lodge and guest houses owners to properly verify and maintain details of all guests, particularly when young men and women book rooms. Establishments were asked to ensure that necessary identification and other required information are checked and recorded before allowing guests to stay.

Police stressed that guest verification procedures must not be overlooked and called on hotel and lodge operators to remain vigilant about activities taking place on their premises.

Police also warned that strict action would be taken against hotels, lodges and guest houses found violating the prescribed rules and failing to maintain mandatory guest records.

The meeting was organised as part of a police awareness drive aimed at preventing criminal activities and strengthening security measures at temporary lodging establishments across Guwahati.

Several owners and managers of hotels, lodges and guest houses from the Fatasil Ambari area attended the meeting. Police urged all establishments to cooperate with the authorities and ensure that guest-related information is properly verified, recorded and maintained in accordance with the rules.

The move comes as police step up scrutiny of lodging establishments in the city after the Nimisha Thakuria incident.