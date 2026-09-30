Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Duo Set to Draw Attention as India Will Face West Indies in Guwahati ODI

Guwahati: Today, cricket fans across Assam and the Northeast are set to witness another major international fixture at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, with India taking on the West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series.

The match is scheduled to begin at 2 pm and the toss will happen at 1: 30 pm, with considerable attention expected to be on senior India batter Virat Kohli and former captain Rohit Sharma. Their presence in Guwahati has added to the excitement among fans eager to watch the star duo in action in Guwahati.

India enter the second ODI with confidence after securing a convincing eight-wicket victory in the opening match in Thiruvananthapuram. Virat Kohli and captain Shubman Gill both struck centuries in the first game as India chased down the target comfortably.

India will now look to build on that performance and take an unassailable lead in the series, while the West Indies will aim to bounce back after their heavy defeat in the opening encounter.

India captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir were spotted at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Barsapara ahead of the match.

Weather conditions are expected to remain hot and humid in Guwahati, with temperatures likely to reach around 33–35°C during the afternoon. While sunny and partly cloudy conditions are forecast, there is also a possibility of brief showers or thunderstorms around the start of the match, which could cause temporary interruptions.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said Guwahati's regular hosting of international cricket reflected the city's emergence as an important sporting destination.

Saikia said it was a matter of “immense pride and personal satisfaction” to see Guwahati host another ODI, noting that international cricket had become an integral part of the city's sporting calendar.