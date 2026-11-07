Guwahati Prepares for Kali Puja and Diwali

Guwahati: Preparations are in full swing across Guwahati for Diwali and Kali Puja, with several puja committees setting up elaborate pandals showcasing Assam’s rich cultural heritage and traditions.

One of this year’s major attractions is the pandal designed by Vivekananda Sporting Club at Colony Bazar in Kalapahar. Themed ‘Colour of Soil – Tea, Bamboo and Rang Ghar’, it celebrates 200 years of Assam tea while highlighting the state’s historical and cultural identity.

The pandal also features representations of the historic Rang Ghar, built during the Ahom era, and Assam’s iconic one-horned rhinoceros.

As per club official Sashanka Chakraborty, around 1,500 bamboo poles have been used in its construction. The club is celebrating its 62nd year of Kali Puja festivities. Chakraborty said the celebration attracts thousands of devotees every year and claimed it is one of the biggest Kali Puja events in the Northeast.

From Silpukhuri and Gandhi Basti to Bamunimaidam Railway Colony, these celebrations offer a glimpse into Guwahati’s religious heritage and the communities that have worked to preserve it

Meanwhile, artisans across Guwahati are putting the finishing touches to pandals featuring intricate bamboo craftsmanship and colourful lighting ahead of the festival.