Guwahati: Protest Erupts Over Reported Closure of Choonsali Immersion Ghat

Guwahati: Today, in Guwahati, a protest erupted after the reported closure of the long-standing Choonsali immersion ghat in Noonmati, a key location for Durga idol immersion during the annual Durga Puja celebrations.

The immersion ghat, which has been used for several years, was reportedly closed by the officials of the Guwahati Refinery. The decision has sparked resentment among local residents and members of several puja committees, who have opposed the closure ahead of the upcoming immersion ceremonies.

The protest was organised under the initiative of the Noonmati Sachetan Nagarik Mancha, in association with local puja committees. People of that area and organisers gathered outside the entrance of the Guwahati Refinery office and staged a vocal demonstration against the decision.

The protesters demanded that the Choonsali immersion ghat should not be closed, particularly ahead of Durga Puja, when a large number of idols are expected to be immersed across the city.

As per reports, the ghat has long served as an important immersion point for residents of Noonmati and surrounding areas. Protesters expressed concern that its closure could create difficulties for puja committees and devotees during the immersion process.

Puja Committee also claimed that more than 70 Durga idols from different parts of Guwahati are immersed at the Noonmati Jaipur ghat every year.