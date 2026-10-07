Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Announce Expecting Their Second Child

Guwahati: Today, Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the news in a joint social media post, receiving congratulatory messages from fans and members of the film industry.

The announcement featured a heartwarming image of intertwined hands, with their daughter’s tiny hands holding a pair of baby socks. Sharing the picture, the couple wrote, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.”

Several celebrities reacted to the announcement, with filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Athiya Shetty among those leaving heart emojis in the comments.

The tiny socks have become a recurring feature in the couple’s pregnancy announcements. The Shershaah co-stars previously used a similar image when announcing their first pregnancy and have continued the theme while sharing news about their growing family.

Kiara and Sidharth welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 15 last year. The couple has not yet revealed further details about their second child.