Guwahati ‘Purple City’ Initiative: GMC Urges Residents to Join Beautification Drive

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has called on citizens and institutions to join a citywide beautification drive by adding light purple to buildings and public spaces, taking inspiration from Assam’s state flower, the Kopou Phool.

GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania has urged residents, shopkeepers, business owners, hotels, restaurants, offices, markets and other establishments to voluntarily paint or decorate the visible portions of their premises in light purple.

The appeal also extends to educational institutions, residential welfare associations, NGOs, clubs and other organisations. The civic body has encouraged participants to use the colour on boundary walls, entrances, signboards, footpaths, flower pots, parks, open spaces and other areas visible to the public.

Alongside beautification, the GMC has stressed the need to maintain cleanliness around residential and commercial premises. Citizens have been asked to keep vacant plots and public spaces free from waste, clean the areas outside their properties regularly and follow proper waste segregation and disposal practices.

The civic body has also urged residents to refrain from littering and illegal dumping and encouraged the planting and upkeep of ornamental trees and plants to add more greenery to the city.

The GMC said the success of the initiative would depend on continued public participation and proper maintenance of the beautified areas.

The mayor appealed to citizens to contribute collectively towards creating a cleaner and more attractive Guwahati, describing the campaign as an effort to build a distinctive “purple city” inspired by Assam’s floral identity.