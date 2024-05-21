Assam: GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania discussed cleanliness initiatives with citizens

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania met with several concerned citizens of Rajgarh Road and RG Baruah Road to discuss about several problems in the city including the cleanliness drives carried out from time to time. Thanking the citizens, the mayor expressed his willingness to take suggestions from the citizens in order to solve any pressing concerns and successful implementation of projects. The programme was attended by local councillor Meghna Hazarika, engineer Dipak Sharma and several dignitaries.

