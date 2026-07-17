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Guwahati Rain Causes Waterlogging at Jorabat, Traffic Hit on National Highway

The incident has once again highlighted the need for a permanent solution to ensure smooth traffic flow and minimise inconvenience to the public during periods of rainfall
Waterlogging
Guwahati Rain Causes Waterlogging at Jorabat, Traffic Hit on National Highway
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Guwahati: Today after  brief spell of rainfall once again exposed the persistent waterlogging problem in  Jorabat area, with a major stretch of the National Highway submerged, severely disrupting traffic movement.

The road beneath the Jorabat Flyover was inundated shortly after the rain, causing significant inconvenience to commuters and motorists. The accumulated rainwater brought traffic on the lower stretch of the highway to a near standstill, with several vehicles struggling to navigate the waterlogged road.

While traffic continued to move over the flyover, the closure of the submerged lower stretch placed additional pressure on the elevated route. Vehicles travelling in both directions were forced to use the flyover, resulting in heavy congestion and long queues, particularly during peak hours.

The recurring artificial flooding at Jorabat has once again raised serious concerns over the area's drainage infrastructure and stormwater management. Daily commuters said the problem resurfaces even after moderate rainfall, disrupting normal traffic and causing delays.

They urged the  authorities to take immediate and long-term measures to improve the drainage system and prevent repeated waterlogging, which has become a recurring issue during the monsoon season.

Also Read- Heavy Rain causes Waterlogging in Guwahati

Rain
Guwahati
Jorabat
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