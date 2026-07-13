Heavy Rain causes Waterlogging in Guwahati

Guwahati: Heavy rainfall once again disrupted normal life in Guwahati on Sunday , with severe waterlogging reported in the 9th Mile and 10th Mile areas, prompting authorities to impose traffic diversions to ease congestion and ensure commuter safety.

As per officials, light motor vehicles (LMVs) travelling towards Guwahati are being diverted at Digaru, while vehicles leaving the city are being rerouted from the Koinadhora point. Motorists travelling out of Guwahati have also been advised to use the Narengi route as an alternative to avoid inundated roads and heavy traffic congestion.

The latest spell of rain follows intense showers on Sunday evening that left several parts of the city submerged due to urban flooding, a recurring problem during the monsoon season. Low-lying localities were among the worst affected, causing widespread inconvenience to residents and disrupting traffic across several major roads.

As per official records, Guwahati received 79.4 mm of rainfall, resulting in severe waterlogging on National Highway 27 (NH-27) at Jorabat, a crucial transport corridor connecting upper Assam and Meghalaya. The 9th Mile and 10th Mile stretches were inundated, with sections of the carriageway submerged, leading to massive traffic snarls at one of the city's busiest entry and exit points. Several vehicles remained stranded for hours.

One commuter, who was travelling towards Shillong, described the ordeal, saying, "We were heading towards Shillong, but due to the downpour, we were stuck in Khanapara for over two hours. The water level was so high that moving forward seemed risky, and there was no clarity on when the road would be cleared."

In an advisory, the Guwahati Traffic Police stated that traffic diversions had been implemented with immediate effect. Incoming LMVs bound for Guwahati are being diverted via Digaru, while outgoing LMVs are being rerouted from the Koinadhora point.

"Motorists planning to travel out of Guwahati have also been advised to use the Narengi route as an alternative until normal traffic movement is restored," the advisory stated.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, forecasting heavy rainfall over the next few days . Weather predictions indicate a more than 50 per cent chance of continued rainfall, raising concerns over further waterlogging and additional traffic disruptions.

The public has been advised to avoid waterlogged areas, plan their journeys in advance, and follow official traffic advisories until normal conditions are restored.