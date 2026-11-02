Guwahati: Man from Rajasthan Alleges Forced Religious Conversion After Marriage

Guwahati: An alleged case of forced religious conversion has come to light in Guwahati, where a Hindu man from Rajasthan has accused his wife's family of forcibly converting him to Islam and subjecting him to circumcision.

The complainant, identified as Akhil Kumar Chand, alleged that he was drugged and circumcised near the TV Tower in the Bhangagarh area of Guwahati. He further claimed that the incident took place after his marriage to a woman from Mankachar in Assam.

As per allegations, the woman's family allegedly subjected him to circumcision and later took him for medical examinations in Hatigaon, Guwahati, and Bengaluru. The couple reportedly got married in 2020 and have a daughter together.

Chand approached Bhangagarh Police Station and lodged a complaint regarding the alleged incident. After his complaint, he was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for a medical examination.

The medical examination reportedly brought the alleged circumcision to light, prompting further attention to the matter. The allegations have raised concerns over the circumstances surrounding the man's marriage and the subsequent events.

Further details are awaited.