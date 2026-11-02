Hotel Bilas Inn: Crime Scene Recreation Completed, Ghanakanta Gogoi Undergoes Medical Examination

Guwahati: The crime scene recreation at Hotel Bilas Inn in Bora Service, Guwahati area has been completed, with Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in the shooting that claimed five lives, injuring one, brought back to Paltan Bazar Police Station today , the final day of his seven-day police custody.

Doctors have arrived at the police station to conduct a medical examination of Gogoi before the completion of his custody period.

The day began with senior police officials reaching Paltan Bazar Police Station around 6 am. Officers-in-charge of various police stations under Guwahati Commissionerate also attended a meeting there. Subsequently, security arrangements were tightened outside Hotel Bilas Inn in anticipation of the crime scene recreation.

Police later took Gogoi to the hotel, carrying six dummies from Paltan Bazar Police Station for the exercise. The recreation lasted nearly two hours and was conducted under heavy security. During the exercise, police also seized several items from the hotel. However, the police have not yet disclosed details of the materials recovered.

After the completion of the exercise, Gogoi was brought back to Paltan Bazar Police Station, where two doctors arrived to examine his health. The medical check-up is being conducted inside the police station. He was declared fit by the doctor’s team.

The horrifying shooting took place at around 9 pm on 26th October at Hotel Bilas Inn, leaving five people dead and one injured. Gogoi surrendered at Basistha Police Station within an hour of the incident.

The police investigation into the case is continuing.