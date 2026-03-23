Guwahati: Restrictions Imposed Near DC Office Ahead of Nomination Deadline

Guwahati: In a preventive step to ensure smooth conduct of the election process, the Kamrup (Metro) district administration has imposed prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, for March 23, the last day for filing nominations.
The order, issued by District Magistrate Swapneel Paul, comes in view of the expected influx of political workers, supporters, and vehicles near the District Commissioner’s office on Hengrabari Road. Authorities said the move aims to avoid traffic congestion and maintain law and order during the crucial nomination period.
As per the directive, rallies and processions will not be permitted beyond the Ganeshguri–Hengrabari Road junction beneath the Ganeshguri flyover. The administration noted that the narrow road leading to the DC office could face severe bottlenecks if unrestricted movement is allowed.
The order also prohibits public gatherings in and around the DC office premises along Hengrabari Road. Officials stated that uncontrolled assemblies may disrupt nomination-related activities and pose safety concerns.
Additionally, entry into the DC office premises has been restricted to only those individuals officially authorised to take part in the nomination process, in line with Election Commission of India guidelines.
The district administration clarified that the restrictions are purely precautionary and will remain in force on March 23 to ensure smooth, safe, and orderly nomination proceedings.