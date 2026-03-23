Congress Candidate List Strengthens NDA in Several Seats: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the NDA’s position has become stronger in several seats after the Congress released its candidates’ list, claiming the opposition’s choices have worked in their favour.
“After the release of Congress's candidates list, our position has now become very strong in a few more seats. It seems that the Congress list is being published to help someone,” Sarma said while speaking to reporters in Guwahati.
He added that the last date for filing nominations is March 23 and the alliance is planning to begin its campaign from March 24.
“In the NDA, once the candidate's name is announced, it is usually not changed,” he said.
Referring to seat-sharing, the Chief Minister said there was some confusion earlier.
“We had given Chamaria seat to the AGP, and we took the Dalgaon seat. But by mistake, both the BJP and AGP had given their candidate in Chamaria. Now we have decided that there will be no BJP candidate in Chamaria; our candidate will be in Dalgaon,” Sarma added.
On the campaign plan, Sarma said that on March 24, a roadshow will be held in the Bhawanipur-Sorbhog constituency, which will cover around 40 km.
"But regular meetings will start from March 26," he said.
Taking a dig at the Congress, Sarma alleged that the party was not serious in its candidate selection.
“They are not giving serious candidates, or trying to give tickets to anyone, because there are no Hindu people in Rajiv Bhawan,” he said.