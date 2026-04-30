Guwahati Road Accident: Driver Arrested in Fatal Ulubari Hit-and-Run Case

Assam Police have arrested a driver in connection with a fatal road accident near B Borooah College in the Ulubari area that claimed the life of a 52-year-old woman earlier this week.

The accused, identified as Jyotirmoy Nath, was taken into custody by traffic personnel from Paltan Bazar Police Station. Police have also seized the mini truck allegedly involved in the incident as part of the ongoing probe.

According to officials, the accident occurred around 6:30 pm on Monday when the victim, Sita Devi, was crossing the road near the college. Preliminary findings suggest that she was first hit by a two-wheeler and subsequently run over by another vehicle, leaving her critically injured.

Locals immediately rushed her to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for treatment, where she was later declared dead.

Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicles involved fled the scene soon after the accident. However, CCTV footage from the area helped police trace the sequence of events and identify the accused.

Police stated that further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the accident and to identify other vehicles possibly involved in the case.