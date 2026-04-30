Exit Polls: NDA Set to Dominate Assam; Tight Contests Predicted in Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala

Exit polls for the Assembly elections suggest a strong performance by the NDA in Assam, while closely fought battles are expected in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

In Assam, most pollsters project a comfortable majority for the BJP-led alliance. Estimates from agencies like Axis My India and Times Now JVC place the NDA tally between 85 and 101 seats in the 126-member Assembly, indicating a likely continuation of its rule. The Congress-led alliance is expected to remain significantly behind, with projections largely ranging between 23 and 36 seats.

West Bengal, however, appears headed for a fierce contest. While some surveys such as Peoples Pulse give an edge to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with 177-187 seats, others like P-MARQ and Matrize suggest a surge for the BJP, projecting it to cross or come close to the majority mark. The variation across polls points to a highly competitive electoral outcome in the state.

In Tamil Nadu, the contest is split across multiple alliances, making the outcome less predictable. While some pollsters indicate a strong showing by the DMK-led front with projections exceeding 120 seats, others suggest a resurgence of the AIADMK alliance. The presence of newer political players further adds uncertainty to the final result.

Kerala is also expected to witness a close fight between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF). Most exit polls show both alliances within striking distance of each other, with seat projections overlapping significantly. The BJP-led alliance is expected to have a minimal presence in the state.

Overall, while Assam seems poised for a decisive mandate, the electoral landscape in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala remains uncertain, setting the stage for closely watched results when votes are counted.