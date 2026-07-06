Road Rage: BJP Youth Leader Allegedly Thrashes Man in Guwahati

Guwahati: A youth has filed an FIR at Latasil Police Station (Case No. 45/26), in Guwahati, alleging that he was assaulted by BJP youth leader Abhilash Dutta following a road-related altercation.

As per the complaint, the incident occurred after the complainant's vehicle overtook Dutta's vehicle on 5th July’s night allegedly triggering a confrontation between the two. The complainant has accused Dutta of physically assaulting him during the altercation.

The FIR further alleges that after the complaint was lodged, Dutta issued threats to the complainant, including alleged death threats and warnings of serious consequences.

The complainant has also claimed in the FIR that Dutta presents himself as a close associate of a BJP youth MLA to exert influence in public. However, this claim has not been independently verified or officially confirmed.

Police have registered the case at Latasil Police Station and are expected to investigate the allegations. Police have identified three people involved in the alleged assault, Abhilash Dutta, a resident of the Red Cross area in Chandmari, Apurba Sinha from Noonmati, and Mirin Talukdar from Chandmari.

No official statement has been issued by Abhilash Dutta regarding the matter at the time of filing this report.