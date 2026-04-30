Guwahati Rooftop Pub Exoro Loses Licence Over Late-Night Operations Amid Mathgharia Crash Probe

The Kamrup Metropolitan district administration has revoked the licence of Exoro, a well-known rooftop pub in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh locality, over alleged violations of permitted operating hours.

The decision was taken on Wednesday, April 29, after authorities found that the establishment had remained open well beyond the stipulated closing time. According to official orders, Exoro was operating until at least 3 am, exceeding the 12:30 am limit mandated under its IMFL ON licence conditions.

The action comes in the wake of video footage that reportedly showed individuals involved in the recent Mathgharia road accident leaving the pub late at night shortly before the fatal incident.

District Commissioner Swapneel Paul issued the cancellation order and has instructed the Excise Department to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the pub’s operations. The department has been asked to submit its findings within 15 days.

Earlier, Gauhati High Court advocate Geetima Bora had filed an FIR at Noonmati Police Station, alleging that the bar-cum-restaurant continued to operate and serve customers beyond legally permitted hours. The complaint raised concerns that such violations may have played a role in the chain of events leading up to the Mathgharia accident.

The FIR also questioned the role of Excise Department officials, alleging a lack of enforcement despite clear operational restrictions.

The incident has intensified attention on regulatory compliance and the monitoring of late-night activities at bars and pubs across Guwahati.