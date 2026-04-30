Nagaland’s Kekhriesilie Rio Wins Grand Prix in France, Creates History for Indian Showjumping

Nagaland’s rising equestrian star Kekhriesilie Rio has scripted a historic moment for Indian showjumping by clinching the Grand Prix title at the Haras de Liverdy Grand Prix in France. Riding his trusted horse Presley OL, Rio’s victory marks a breakthrough not only for Indian equestrian sport but also for athletes from the Northeast making their mark on the global stage.

The achievement has been widely hailed as a defining milestone. Abu Metha, Vice-President of the Athletics Federation of India, described the win as a proud moment for the country. He noted that Rio’s success highlights the potential of young athletes when they are given the right exposure and support, and urged him to continue aiming higher while representing Nagaland with distinction.

Rio’s journey to international recognition has been built on years of steady progress. He first gained attention in 2014-15 after finishing third in the Individual category at the Junior National Equestrian Championship (Endurance) in Dibrugarh. His breakthrough at the national level came in 2018 when he secured the Junior National title in show jumping in Kolkata.

He stepped onto the international scene in 2019 with a second-place finish at the Asian Equestrian Federation Junior/Young Jumping Challenge. The following year, he delivered a standout performance at the FEI World Show Jumping Challenge in Bengaluru, where he was ranked second globally and emerged as the top rider in Asia in Category A.

Continuing his upward trajectory, Rio earned another podium finish in 2021 at the National Equestrian Championship (Senior) in New Delhi in the Puissance event, further cementing his reputation as one of India’s leading equestrian talents.

With his latest Grand Prix triumph in France, Rio has not only elevated his own career but also brought renewed attention to India’s presence in international equestrian sport.