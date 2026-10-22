Guwahati: Second Accused Arrested in Panjabari Auto-Driver Murder Case

Guwahati: The Dispur Police have arrested a second accused in connection with the murder of an auto-rickshaw driver, identified as Jiarur Haque, alias Tuntun Ali, in Guwahati’s Panjabari area. As per police statement , the incident took place on the afternoon of 21st October , when the victim allegedly got into a confrontation with three men . The accused reportedly assaulted him, inflicting severe injuries to his head, before killing him and abandoning his body.

The driver’s body was recovered on Tuesday afternoon from an abandoned house in Puranabasti, Panjabari, under mysterious circumstances.

Police have arrested two of the three accused, identified as Rajibul Ali and Rashid Ali, in connection with the case. Rashid Ali was arrested by Dispur Police following an investigation, while Rajibul Ali was also taken into custody. The third accused, Zakir Ali, remains absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family has alleged that the attackers stole Rs 5,000 in cash and a gold ring during the incident. The family has demanded justice for the deceased.

Police are continuing their investigation to establish the circumstances leading to the murder and determine the precise roles of the accused.