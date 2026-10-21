Guwahati: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Allegedly Beaten to Death in Panjabari

Guwahati: An auto-rickshaw driver, identified as Tunmun Ali, was allegedly beaten to death with sticks in Guwahati’s Panjabari area, with his family claiming that Rs 5,000 in cash and a gold ring were stolen during the incident. As per reports, Ali was brutally assaulted, allegedly with sticks, resulting in his death. His family has alleged that the attackers took Rs 5,000 and a gold ring from him.

After the assault , Dispur Police arrested one person, identified as Rajibul Ali, in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, two other alleged accused, identified as Rashid Ali and Jakir Ali, are reportedly absconding. Police are continuing their efforts to trace the two suspects and establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.